12 health systems among best workplaces for disability inclusion

Twelve health systems were named to the Disability Equality Index's list of the best places to work for disability inclusion in 2022.

The American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:IN developed the Disability Equality Index assessment, which 415 companies completed this year. Companies featured on the list scored an 80 percent or above on the assessment.

Below are the nine health systems named among the best places to work for disability inclusion, listed in alphabetical order:

Allina Health (Minneapolis) Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin (Wauwatosa, Wis.) HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.) Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) Northwestern Medicine (Chicago) Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.) Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.) Rush University Medical Center (Chicago) The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)

