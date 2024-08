116 hospitals with the best readmission rates

New CMS data shows 116 hospitals have unplanned readmission rates below the national average.

CMS' Unplanned Hospital Visits data collected provider data for the hospital return days, unplanned readmissions and measures of unplanned hospital visits after outpatient procedures. Data was collected from July 2022 through June 2023. (Note: Data from the first and second quarters of 2020 were not reported due to the pandemic). CMS updated the data July 31.

CMS found the national hospitalwide readmission rate was 14.6.

Here are the hospitals with the best readmission rates in every state:

Alaska

Providence Alaska Medical Center (Anchorage): 12.7

Arizona

Phoenix VA Medical Center: 12.9

Arkansas

Washington Regional Medical Center (Fayetteville): 12.9

California

Providence St. Joseph Hospital (Eureka): 12.9

Sequoia Hospital (Redwood City): 12.8

French Hospital Medical Center (San Luis Obispo): 13.1

Dominican Hospital (Santa Cruz): 12.9

Mercy Medical Center Redding: 13.4

Sutter Roseville Medical Center: 13.5

Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla: 13.5

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital: 13.3

St. Mary's Medical Center (San Francisco): 13.1

John Muir Medical Center-Concord Campus: 13.4

Scripps Memorial Hospital-Encinitas: 13.5

Providence Mission Hospital (Mission Viejo): 13.6

Colorado

Poudre Valley Hospital (Fort Collins): 13.4

St. Mary's Medical Center (Grand Junction): 13.2

Centura Health-Penrose St. Francis Health Services (Colorado Springs): 13.5

VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System (Aurora): 13.2

The Medical Center of Aurora & South Hospital: 13.3

Medical Center of the Rockies (Loveland): 13.4

Delaware

Christiana Hospital (Newark): 13.7

District of Columbia

MedStar Washington Hospital Center: 13.4

Florida

AdventHealth Daytona Beach: 13.6

Florida Hospital Flagler (Palm Coast): 13.5

The Villages Regional Hospital: 13.6

Idaho

St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center (Twin Falls): 13.2

St. Luke's Regional Medical Center (Boise): 11.5

Kootenai Health (Coeur d'Alene): 13.1

Indiana

VA N. Indiana Healthcare System-Marion: 12.5

Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospital: 13.2

Iowa

MercyOne Newton Medical Center: 12.5

University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics (Iowa City): 13.4

MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center: 13.2

UnityPoint Health-Des Moines Iowa Methodist Medical Center: 13.3

MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center: 13.3

Kansas

Salina Regional Health Center: 12.6

Wichita VA Medical Center: 12.9

Wesley Medical Center (Wichita): 13.6

Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan: 13.0

Maine

Maine Medical Center (Portland): 13.2

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center (Bangor): 12.5

Maine General Medical Center (Augusta): 13.3

Maryland

Frederick Health Hospital: 13.6

TidalHealth Peninsula Regional (Salisbury): 13.6

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (Annapolis): 13.4

University of MD Charles Regional Medical Center (La Plata): 13.3

University of MD Shore Medical Center at Easton: 12.5

Greater Baltimore Medical Center: 13.5

Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center (Lanham): 13.1

Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center (Rockville): 12.8

Massachusetts

New England Baptist Hospital (Boston): 11.5

Michigan

Edward W Sparrow Hospital (Lansing): 13.4

Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester: 13.4

Minneapolis VA Medical Center: 13.0

M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital (Edina): 13.0

Mayo Clinic Health System-Mankato: 13.1

Montana

Benefis Hospitals Inc (Great Falls): 13.2

St. Vincent Healthcare (Billings): 13.4

Nebraska

Mary Lanning Healthcare (Hastings): 13.1

New Hampshire

Cheshire Medical Center (Keene): 13.2

New Jersey

Morristown Medical Center: 13.1

Chilton Medical Center (Pompton Plains): 13.1

Overlook Medical Center (Summit): 13.6

New Mexico

Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center (Santa Fe): 13.4

Presbyterian Hospital (Albuquerque): 13.6

New York

New York-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City): 13.6

Ellis Hospital (Schenectady): 13.2

NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City): 12.5

Hudson Valley Hospital Center (Cortlandt Manor): 13.1

Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City): 10.1

North Carolina

Memorial Mission Hospital and Asheville Surgery Center: 13.1

Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center (Winston-Salem): 13.7

Duke University Hospital (Durham): 13.3

Durham VA Medical Center: 13.3

Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center (Wilmington): 13.3

W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center: 11.8

Asheville-Oteen VA Medical Center: 12.9

Ohio

Riverside Methodist Hospital (Columbus): 13.5

Oklahoma

St. Mary's Regional Medical Center (Enid): 13.0

INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center (Oklahoma City): 13.6

SSM Health St Anthony Hospital-Oklahoma City: 13.4

Oregon

Mercy Medical Center (Roseburg): 13.1

Portland VA Medical Center: 12.8

St Charles Medical Center-Bend: 13.0

Sky Lakes Medical Center (Klamath Falls): 13.1

Salem Hospital: 13.5

Sacred Heart Medical Center-Riverbend (Springfield): 12.9

Pennsylvania

WellSpan York Hospital (York): 13.5

Gettysburg Hospital: 13.0

Lancaster General Hospital: 12.4

Wilkes Barre VA Medical Center: 12.7

Tennessee

Memorial Healthcare System (Chattanooga): 13.4

Texas

Covenant Medical Center (Lubbock): 13.3

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas (Dallas): 13.6

Utah

Utah Valley Hospital (Provo): 12.5

McKay-Dee Hospital (Ogden): 12.6

Intermountain Medical Center (Murray): 12.4

Virginia

University of Virginia Medical Center (Charlottesville): 13.5

Augusta Health (Fishersville): 13.3

Virginia Hospital Center (Arlington): 13.5

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center: 13.4

Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center (Mechanicsville): 13.6

Washington

Providence Regional Medical Center Everett: 13.3

Confluence Health Hospital (Wenatchee): 13.3

Providence St. Peter Hospital (Olympia): 12.8

Swedish Edmonds Hospital: 13.1

St. Joseph Hospital (Bellingham): 12.6

Harrison Medical Center (Bremerton): 13.4

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center (Longview): 12.9

PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center (Vancouver): 12.9

Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center & Children's Hospital (Spokane): 12.5

EvergreenHealth Medical Center (Kirkland): 12.6

Swedish Issaquah: 12.8

Wisconsin

Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Medical Center (La Crosse): 12.5

Mayo Clinic Health System Eau Claire Hospital: 13.4