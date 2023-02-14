11 cities hit hardest by inflation

The consumer price index jumped by 6.4 percent in January from a year earlier. In nearly a dozen cities, the growth in CPI was greater.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Jan. 12 that the CPI, a key measure of inflation, was up by 6.4 percent in January from a year prior, down from December's 6.5 percent reading. The overall consumer price index climbed 0.5 percent in January, the most in three months.

To determine the difference in inflation growth between 23 major metropolitan statistical areas, WalletHub compared key metrics related to the CPI for the latest month for which BLS data is available to two months prior and one year prior to assess how inflation changed in the long-term.

Below are the MSAs where inflation has increased the most from the latest month to one year prior. Find Wallethub's full rankings, published Feb. 14, here.

Cities with most long-term growth to inflation

1. Miami: 9.9 percent

2. Phoenix: 9.5 percent

3. Tampa, Fla.: 8.9 percent

4. Seattle: 8.4 percent

5. Atlanta: 8.1 percent

6. Dallas: 7.5 percent

7. Riverside, Calif.: 7.3 percent

8. San Diego: 6.4 percent

Boston: 6.4 percent

Denver: 6.4 percent

