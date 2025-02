100 top rural and community hospitals, by state

The Chartis Center for Rural Health released its annual list of the top 100 rural and community hospitals in the U.S. on Feb. 12.

To determine the 2025 list, the firm used the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX, which assesses performance in inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and finance.

Here are the top 100 rural and community hospitals in the U.S., listed by state:

Alaska

Mat-Su Regional Medical Center (Palmer)

Alabama

Troy Regional Medical Center

California

Sutter Amador Hospital (Jackson)

Colorado

Mercy Hospital (Durango)

Montrose Regional Health

Sterling Regional MedCenter

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center (Steamboat Springs)

Vail Health

Valley View Hospital (Glenwood Springs)

Georgia

Colquitt Regional Medical Center (Moultrie)

Fairview Park Hospital (Dublin)

Memorial Health Meadows Hospital (Vidalia)

Iowa

Lakes Regional Healthcare (Spirit Lake)

Spencer Hospital

UnityPoint Health Grinnell Regional Medical Center

Illinois

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital (Breese)

Jersey Community Hospital (Jerseyville)

OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center (Ottawa)

Indiana

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center (Jasper)

Parkview Huntington Hospital

St. Elizabeth Dearborn (Lawrenceburg)

Kansas

Labette Health (Parsons)

Pratt Regional Medical Center

Kentucky

Bourbon Community Hospital (Paris)

Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center (Leitchfield)

Louisiana

Springhill Medical Center

Massachusetts

Baystate Franklin Medical Center (Greenfield)

Maryland

Garrett Regional Medical Center (Oakland)

UM Shore Medical Center at Easton (Easton)

Michigan

Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital

Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital

MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena

MyMichigan Medical Center Sault (Sault Sainte Marie)

MyMichigan Medical Center Tawas (Tawas City)

Minnesota

Alomere Health (Alexandria)

Essentia Health - St. Joseph’s Medical Center (Brainerd)

Essentia Health St. Mary’s - Detroit Lakes

Hutchinson Health Hospital

Mayo Clinic Health System - Fairmont

Mayo Clinic Health System - Red Wing

Mississippi

Neshoba County General Hospital (Philadelphia)

Montana

Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center

Logan Health Medical Center (Kalispell)

St. Peter’s Health Regional Medical Center (Helena)

North Carolina

Northern Regional Hospital (Mount Airy)

Nebraska

Columbus Community Hospital

Faith Regional Health Services (Norfolk)

Kearney Regional Medical Center

New York

Adirondack Medical Center - Saranac Lake

UPMC Chautauqua (Jamestown)

Ohio

Fisher-Titus Medical Center (Norwalk)

Mercer County Community Hospital (Coldwater)

Mercy Health - Defiance Hospital

Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital

OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital (Athens)

Parkview Bryan Hospital

Wood County Hospital (Bowling Green)

Oklahoma

Duncan Regional Hospital

Jackson County Memorial Hospital (Altus)

Saint Francis Hospital Vinita (Vinita)

SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital (Shawnee)

Oregon

CHI Mercy Health Mercy Medical Center (Roseburg)

Sky Lakes Medical Center (Klamath Falls)

Pennsylvania

Geisinger Lewistown Hospital

Punxsutawney Area Hospital

UPMC Bedford (Everett)

UPMC Somerset

WellSpan Waynesboro Hospital

South Carolina

Newberry County Memorial Hospital (Newberry)

South Dakota

Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (Yankton)

Avera St. Luke’s Hospital (Aberdeen)

Avera St. Mary’s Hospital (Pierre)

Brookings Health System

Monument Health Spearfish Hospital (Spearfish)

Prairie Lakes Healthcare System (Watertown)

Tennessee

Baptist Memorial Hospital - Carroll County (Huntingdon)

TriStar Horizon Medical Center (Dickson)

Texas

Childress Regional Medical Center (Childress)

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital (Sulphur Springs)

Methodist Hospital Hill Country (Fredericksburg)

Nocona General Hospital

Peterson Health (Kerrville)

Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital (Sweetwater)

Utah

Ashley Regional Medical Center (Vernal)

Bear River Valley Hospital (Tremonton)

Castleview Hospital (Price)

Cedar City Hospital

Park City Hospital

Sevier Valley Hospital

Uintah Basin Medical Center (Roosevelt)

Virginia

Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital (Onancock)

Warren Memorial Hospital (Front Royal)

Wisconsin

Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital

Aurora Medical Center - Manitowoc County (Two Rivers)

Fort Memorial Hospital (Fort Atkinson)

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital (Baraboo)

Wyoming