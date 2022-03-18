10 top healthcare companies for innovation, per Drucker Institute

Ten healthcare companies were ranked among the most innovative in 2021 by the Drucker Institute, according to a ranking published in The Wall Street Journal.

For its "Management Top 250" ranking, the Drucker Institute measures organizations in five areas: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength.

Here are 10 healthcare organizations that received the highest marks for innovation:

1. Johnson & Johnson
Overall rank: 7

2. Merck
Overall rank: 15

3. Abbott Laboratories
Overall rank: 23

4. Edwards Lifesciences
Overall rank: 24

5. Pfizer
Overall rank: 27

6. Eli Lilly
Overall rank: 33

7. Medtronic
Overall rank: 48

8. Bristol-Myers Squibb
Overall rank: 105

9. Intuitive Surgical
Overall rank: 109

10. Anthem 
Overall rank: 121

