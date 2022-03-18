10 top healthcare companies for innovation, per Drucker Institute

- Small
- Medium
- Large
Ten healthcare companies were ranked among the most innovative in 2021 by the Drucker Institute, according to a ranking published in The Wall Street Journal.
For its "Management Top 250" ranking, the Drucker Institute measures organizations in five areas: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength.
Here are 10 healthcare organizations that received the highest marks for innovation:
1. Johnson & Johnson
Overall rank: 7
2. Merck
Overall rank: 15
3. Abbott Laboratories
Overall rank: 23
4. Edwards Lifesciences
Overall rank: 24
5. Pfizer
Overall rank: 27
6. Eli Lilly
Overall rank: 33
7. Medtronic
Overall rank: 48
8. Bristol-Myers Squibb
Overall rank: 105
9. Intuitive Surgical
Overall rank: 109
10. Anthem
Overall rank: 121