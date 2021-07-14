10 states with the quickest, slowest COVID-19 recovery

South Dakota and Iowa are seeing the quickest recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a July 13 state ranking published by WalletHub.

For the ranking, WalletHub compared how each state performed across three metrics: COVID-19 health, leisure/travel and economy/labor market. COVID-19 health, including vaccination rates and vaccine supply use, was weighted the most at 50 percent, followed by economy/labor market with 30 percent and leisure/travel with the remaining 20 percent.

Ten states recovering the quickest:

1. South Dakota

2. Iowa

3. Maine

4. Nebraska

5. Vermont

6. Connecticut

7. New Hampshire

8. Alaska

9. Idaho

10. Delaware

Ten states recovering the slowest:

1. Missouri

2. Arizona

3. Wyoming

4. Nevada

5. Arkansas

6. Louisiana

7. Florida

8. Texas

9. Oklahoma

10. West Virginia



View the full ranking here.