10 states with the most for-profit hospitals by percentage

More than 50 percent of all community hospitals in Nevada and Texas are for-profit, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The Kaiser Family Foundation draws its data from the 2019 AHA Annual Survey of Hospitals. The American Hospital Association defines community hospitals as "all nonfederal, short-term general, and specialty hospitals whose facilities and services are available to the public."

Nearly a quarter — 24 percent — of community hospitals in the U.S. were classified as for-profit in 2019, while more than 57 percent were nonprofit and nearly 19 percent were controlled by a state, county or city government.

Here are the states with the most for-profit hospitals as of 2019, the latest year from which data is available:

1. Nevada — 53.5 percent of community hospitals are for-profit





2. Texas — 52 percent





3. Florida — 48.1 percent





4. New Mexico — 42.9 percent





5. Arizona — 41.3 percent





T-5. Louisiana — 41.3 percent





7. Oklahoma — 39.5 percent





8. Tennessee — 37.5 percent





9. Utah — 34 percent





10. Alabama — 32.7 percent