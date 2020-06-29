10 states where Americans' health is recovering most, least from COVID-19

Hawaii is the state where residents are recovering the most from COVID-19, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify the states with the biggest health improvements during the pandemic, analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 13 metrics. The metrics — based on data available as of June 22 — include the COVID-19 death rate, hospitalization rate and positive testing rate. For more information about the methodology, click here.

Here are the 10 states where residents' health is recovering most, according to the analysis:

1. Hawaii

2. West Virginia

3. Alaska

4. Maine

5. Vermont

6. Montana

7. Wyoming

8. New York

9. Oklahoma

10. Michigan

Here are the 10 states where residents' health is recovering least, according to the analysis:

1. Arizona

2. Georgia

3. Arkansas

4. Louisiana

5. Alabama

6. Indiana

7. Illinois

8. New Mexico

9. Florida

10. Maryland

More articles on rankings and ratings:

States ranked by time taken for COVID-19 cases to double

10 best children's hospitals, ranked by US News

US states ranked by heart disease-related death rates

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.