10 most, least stressed cities in the US

Among more than 180 cities in the U.S., Cleveland is the most stressed and Fremont, Calif., is the least stressed, according to an analysis released July 8 by WalletHub.

To determine the most and least stressed cities, the financial services company compared 182 cities — including the nation's 150 most populated cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across four dimensions: work stress, financial stress, family stress, and health and safety stress.

Analysts examined the four dimensions using 39 metrics, which included average weekly work hours, the unemployment rate, and divorce and suicide rates. More details on the methodology are available here.

Note: WalletHub considered only the city proper and excluded cities in the surrounding metropolitan area.

Here are the 10 most stressed cities, per the ranking:

1. Cleveland

2. Detroit

3. Baltimore

4. Memphis, Tenn.

5. Gulfport, Miss.

6. Philadelphia

7. Birmingham, Ala.

8. Akron, Ohio

9. New Orleans

10. Jackson, Miss.

Here are the 10 least stressed cities, per the ranking:

1. Fremont, Calif.

2. South Burlington, Vt.

3. Fargo, N.D.

4. Lincoln, Neb.

5. Bismarck, N.D.

6. Sioux Falls, S.D.

7. Boise, Idaho

8. Nashua, N.H.

9. Portland, Maine

10. Overland Park, Kan.



