10 most, least affordable states for digital marketing

Alaska is the most affordable state to hire a digital marketing firm, while Delaware is the most expensive, according to branding company DesignRush.

DesignRush said it compiled the rankings by analyzing the hourly rates of firms with digital marketing as one of their primary services, and cross-checking the figures with industry benchmarks and peer datasets.

Here are the 10 most (and least) affordable states for digital marketing by hourly rate, according to the Aug. 19 rankings shared with Becker's:

1. Alaska: $14.55

2. Wyoming: $43.88

3. Montana: $45.57

4. West Virginia: $53

5. New Mexico: $59.38

6. Mississippi: $64.12

7. Hawaii: $65.50

8. Kansas: $66.26

9. South Dakota: $67.30

10. Indiana: $69.88

41. Nebraska: $95.95

42. Washington: $96.94

43. Massachusetts: $97.14

44. Maine: $99.34

45. Oregon: $99.47

46. Arkansas: $100.33

47. Pennsylvania: $101.66

48. Maryland: $102.47

49. Nevada: $107.47

50. Delaware: $132.04