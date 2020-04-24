10 least costly private medical schools

The New York University Grossman School of Medicine is the least expensive private medical school in the U.S., according to U.S. News & World Report.

In its 2019-20 ranking, U.S. News & World Report found the average tuition and fees at the 10 least costly private medical schools was $41,120. Tuition ranged as low as $3,950 at NYU, which is an outlier because the school is providing full-tuition scholarships and students are only responsible for fees.

Here are the 10 least expensive private medical schools based on tuition and fees for 2019-20:



1. New York University (Grossman): $3,950

2. Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Pennsylvania: $35,495

3. Baylor College of Medicine in Texas: $35,601

4. William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Mississippi: $43,000

5. Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Virginia: $46,500

6. University of Miami (Miller): $47,185

7. University of Pikeville in Kentucky: $47,420

8. Howard University in the District of Columbia: $48,470

9. Lincoln Memorial University (DeBusk) in Tennessee: $51,370

10. Emory University in Georgia: $52,212

