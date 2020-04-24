10 least costly private medical schools
The New York University Grossman School of Medicine is the least expensive private medical school in the U.S., according to U.S. News & World Report.
In its 2019-20 ranking, U.S. News & World Report found the average tuition and fees at the 10 least costly private medical schools was $41,120. Tuition ranged as low as $3,950 at NYU, which is an outlier because the school is providing full-tuition scholarships and students are only responsible for fees.
Here are the 10 least expensive private medical schools based on tuition and fees for 2019-20:
1. New York University (Grossman): $3,950
2. Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Pennsylvania: $35,495
3. Baylor College of Medicine in Texas: $35,601
4. William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Mississippi: $43,000
5. Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Virginia: $46,500
6. University of Miami (Miller): $47,185
7. University of Pikeville in Kentucky: $47,420
8. Howard University in the District of Columbia: $48,470
9. Lincoln Memorial University (DeBusk) in Tennessee: $51,370
10. Emory University in Georgia: $52,212
More articles on rankings and ratings:
5 states with the biggest jobless hikes since start of COVID-19 crisis
Unemployment claims filed by state
100 top critical access hospitals, state by state
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.