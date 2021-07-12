10 hospitals ranked highest for community health investments, per Lown Institute

Five New York hospitals ranked among the top 10 hospitals for community health investment in the U.S., according to a ranking published July 12 from the Lown Institute, a nonpartisan healthcare think tank.

The institute's Hospitals Index 2021 Community Benefit ranking is the first ranking to examine hospitals' charity care spending and community investments.

For the report, it examined 3,641 hospitals based on Medicaid revenue, charity care spending and other community health investments. Data came from hospital cost reports filed with CMS and IRS 990 forms from 2018.

The 10 hospitals that performed the best in overall community health investments:

1. Paradise Valley Hospital (National City, Calif.)

2. Elmhurst Hospital Center (Elmhurst, N.Y.)

3. Queens Hospital Center (New York City)

4. Metropolitan Hospital Center (New York City)

5. Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center (New York City)

6. Leonard D. Chabert Medical Center (Houma, La.)

7. NYC Health + Hospitals Coney Island (New York City)

8. Lallie Kemp Medical Center (Independence, La.)

9. Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital

10. The University Hospital (Newark, N.J.)