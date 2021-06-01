10 best, worst states for healthcare of people over 65

Minnesota is the best state for elderly healthcare, and Oklahoma is the worst, according to an analysis by MedicareGuide.com, an insurance technology company.

To determine states with the best and worst healthcare for adults older than 65, analysts examined cost, access and quality in the 50 states and Washington, D.C., using 24 metrics ranging from prescription drug prices per capita to cancer mortality rate. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 being the best elderly healthcare at the most affordable cost. Analysts then determined each state's weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score. More information about the methodology is available here.

Here are the 10 best states for healthcare of older adults, based on the analysis:

1. Minnesota

2. North Dakota

3. Massachusetts

4. California

5. Nebraska

6. Hawaii

7. Montana

8. Colorado

9. Iowa

10. Connecticut

Here are the 10 worst states for healthcare of older adults, based on the analysis:

1. Oklahoma

2. Georgia

3. Washington, D.C.

4. Mississippi

5. Louisiana

6. West Virginia

7. North Carolina

8. Alabama

9. Tennessee

10. South Carolina