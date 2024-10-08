10 best, worst states for healthcare access

Healthcare is least accessible in Utah and most accessible in Massachusetts, according to a new report from Forbes Advisor.

To determine where healthcare is most and least accessible in the U.S., Forbes Advisor compared all 50 states across 14 metrics reflecting access to healthcare providers, access to healthcare facilities and healthcare costs. Metrics ranged from number of hospital beds per 1,000 residents to number of critical care nurses and certified registered nurse anesthetists per 10,000 adults.

Data for the analysis comes from the Kaiser Family Foundation, the Census Bureau and the CDC. More information about the methodology is available here.

Ten states where healthcare is least accessible, per the analysis:

1. Utah

2. Nevada

3. Texas

4. Arizona

5. Georgia

6. South Carolina

7. Indiana

8. Wyoming

9. Idaho

10. North Carolina

The 10 best states for healthcare access, per the analysis:

1. Massachusetts

2. Connecticut

3. Rhode Island

4. Michigan

5. Pennsylvania

6. Ohio

7. Maine

8. Minnesota

9. Vermont

10. West Virginia

View the full list here.









