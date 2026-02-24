Study raises MRI safety concerns for nerve implants

Implanted cuff electrodes used to stimulate the vagus nerve may pose safety risks during MRI scans.

Researchers at the University of Houston led computer simulations showing that MRI gradient fields and radiofrequency heating can lower the threshold needed to trigger unintended nerve stimulation in patients with implanted electrodes, according to a Feb. 23 news release. The findings were published Jan. 16 in Magnetic Resonance in Medicine.

Cuff electrodes are commonly used to treat conditions such as epilepsy, depression and inflammatory disorders. Researchers said the presence of the devices in an MRI environment could lead to discomfort or pain, raising concerns that current safety guidelines may not fully account for their use.

The research team is developing new designs and mitigation strategies to address the risks and called for broader safety assessments that incorporate more body models, imaging landmarks and implant configurations.