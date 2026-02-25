Sanford Health deploys mobile mammography

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health has launched a mobile mammography unit to serve women in northern Minnesota, with weekly stops in Bagley and Walker, and plans to expand later in 2026.

The truck offers 3D mammography, which can improve cancer detection in dense breast tissue and reduce false positives, according to a Jan. 14 news release. It uses the same equipment and technicians as Sanford’s clinic-based imaging services, with the only difference being the mobile setting.

The unit was funded through philanthropy and is expected to enable 1,100 additional breast cancer screenings annually. Based on national breast cancer incidence rates, Sanford estimates the unit could lead to nearly 140 earlier diagnoses each year.

Sanford Health recommends annual mammograms beginning at age 40 for women at average risk. Expansion of the mobile service is planned for Blackduck, Minn., Park Rapids, Minn., and other area towns later in 2026.