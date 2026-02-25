Radiologist turnover doubled in recent years, study finds

Job-switching rates among U.S. radiologists increased by 61% between 2013 and 2022.

After adjusting for radiologist and practice characteristics, researchers found odds of practice turnover, or the phenomenon of leaving one organization to join another, were about twice as high in 2020-2022 compared to 2013, according to a Feb. 24 study from the Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute. The analysis examined 39,439 radiologists across 280,692 practice years.

Turnover rates were 6% higher among women than men, 12% higher in metropolitan areas, and 9% lower among academic radiologists than their nonacademic counterparts. Researchers also found a relationship between workload and turnover, with rates declining with increased work relative value units (wRVUs) up to a threshold before rising again.

That tipping point was 12,940 wRVUs overall, 8,820 for academic radiologists and 13,380 for nonacademic radiologists.

Researchers said the findings offer insight for health systems facing workforce shortages and rising burnout and attest to the importance of balancing workload with retention efforts.