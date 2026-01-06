Illinois system adopts AI tools to cut radiology turnaround times

Kankakee, Ill.-based Riverside Healthcare has partnered with radiology technology vendor CIVIE to modernize imaging services across six sites in five counties.

Riverside implemented CIVIE’s RadPod teleradiology platform and RadFlow picture archiving and communication system to reduce image turnaround times and improve diagnostic quality, according to a Jan. 6 news release. Since deployment, imaging turnaround times have decreased from 24 hours to eight minutes, the health system said.

The tools provide Riverside clinicians with real-time analytics, smart image tagging, and features for communication with radiologists. The partnership aims to enhance patient care by improving efficiency and reporting standards across Riverside’s imaging operations.