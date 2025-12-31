Emory program expands Georgia’s imaging workforce

As radiologist shortages persist nationwide, Emory’s Radiologic Technology Certificate Program is helping grow Georgia’s imaging workforce and train the next generation of technologists as it enters its seventh decade.

Hosted at Emory Decatur Hospital, the program is one of Emory’s longest-running clinical training initiatives. Founded in 1962, the full-time, 24-month program accepts 19 to 25 students each year and supports up to 50 students at a time, according to a Dec. 30 news release. Participants gain hands-on experience in general X-ray, trauma imaging and fluoroscopy, with rotations in CT, MRI and mammography.

About 70% of graduates accept positions within Emory Healthcare within a year of completing the program. To date, approximately 1,100 technologists have completed the training.

The program’s milestone comes as new research suggests radiologist workforce shortages are unlikely to ease without targeted interventions. Studies published in the Journal of the American College of Radiology by the Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute project that radiologist supply and imaging demand will grow at comparable rates through 2055, meaning current shortages are expected to persist unless workforce capacity expands or imaging utilization declines.

Researchers also found radiologist attrition rates increased by 50% beginning in 2020, underscoring the importance of training pipelines and retention strategies as imaging demand rises alongside an aging population.