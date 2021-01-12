Physician assistant, nurse practitioner in top 10 US jobs

Physician assistant is the nation's best job in 2021, with 39,300 projected jobs and a median salary of $112,260, according to a U.S. News & World Report list released Jan. 12.

For the ranking, U.S. News used data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify jobs with the greatest hiring demand from 2019-29. From there, researchers compared each job's median salary to determine a list of the highest-paying jobs. The publication also considered  opportunities for promotion, stress levels and work-life balance.

Here are the 10 best jobs as ranked by U.S. News

1. Physician assistant

2. Software developer

3. Nurse practitioner

4. Medical and health services manager

5. Physician

6. Statistician

7. Speech-language pathologist

8. Data scientist

9. Dentist

10. Veterinarian

