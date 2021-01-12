Physician assistant, nurse practitioner in top 10 US jobs

Physician assistant is the nation's best job in 2021, with 39,300 projected jobs and a median salary of $112,260, according to a U.S. News & World Report list released Jan. 12.

For the ranking, U.S. News used data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify jobs with the greatest hiring demand from 2019-29. From there, researchers compared each job's median salary to determine a list of the highest-paying jobs. The publication also considered opportunities for promotion, stress levels and work-life balance.

Here are the 10 best jobs as ranked by U.S. News:

1. Physician assistant

2. Software developer

3. Nurse practitioner

4. Medical and health services manager

5. Physician

6. Statistician

7. Speech-language pathologist

8. Data scientist

9. Dentist

10. Veterinarian

