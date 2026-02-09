CDC outlines 6 core elements for hospital diagnostic excellence

The CDC on Feb. 4 published a new framework for hospitals aimed at reducing missed, delayed and incorrect diagnoses, positioning diagnostic excellence as a patient safety priority alongside efforts such as antibiotic stewardship.

The framework, titled “Core Elements of Hospital Diagnostic Excellence,” outlines key actions hospitals can take to improve diagnostic reasoning, testing and communication while also reducing unnecessary testing and overdiagnosis.

The framework was developed with federal partners including CMS and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, and informed by clinical and patient experts.

The resource highlights six core elements of hospital diagnostic excellence programs:

Leadership commitment and accountability

Multidisciplinary expertise that includes lab and radiology testing experts

Patient, family and caregiver engagement

Hospital actions focused on diagnostic stewardship, strengthening systems and processes, and learning from diagnostic safety events

Education for patients and clinicians

Tracking and reporting program activity and outcomes

By establishing dedicated, multidisciplinary diagnostic excellence programs that continuously measure, learn and improve, health systems can improve patient outcomes, strengthen safety culture and reduce costs tied to unnecessary testing and downstream care, the CDC said.

Learn more here.

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