NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County performs 1st breast cryoablation

NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County has performed its first breast tumor cryoablation procedure, becoming the first hospital in the NYC Health + Hospitals system to offer the minimally invasive breast cancer treatment. The procedure gives eligible early-stage breast cancer patients an outpatient alternative to conventional surgery, according to a July 27 hospital news release.

J. Jaime Alberty, MD, director of the Comprehensive Breast Center and director of breast surgery at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn, performed the procedure. Dr. Alberty is currently the only surgeon in New York City offering breast tumor cryoablation, according to the hospital.

The procedure uses the FDA-authorized ProSense Cryoablation System. A surgeon inserts a small probe directly into the tumor under imaging guidance, and extreme cold forms an “ice ball” that destroys cancer cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. Performed through a small incision under local anesthesia, the procedure is typically completed as an outpatient case, and most patients go home the same day with less discomfort, minimal scarring and faster recovery than traditional surgery.

“Bringing breast tumor cryoablation to Kings County Hospital represents an exciting advancement in the care we provide to our patients,” Dr. Alberty said.

The Comprehensive Breast Center at Kings County Hospital provides multidisciplinary breast care from screening through survivorship for patients across Brooklyn.

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