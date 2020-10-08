Infection control organization names Dr. Devin Jopp CEO

The Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology selected Devin Jopp, EdD, to serve as CEO, effective Dec. 7.

Dr. Jopp is CEO of the American College Health Association, an organization focused on advancing the health and well-being of the college students in the country. He was previously president and CEO for the Workgroup for Electronic Data Interchange, a national nonprofit adviser to the HHS secretary.

He has more than two decades of association leadership in the healthcare and nonprofit sectors. He holds a doctor of education degree in human and organizational learning from the George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

The Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology has about 16,000 members who develop and direct infection prevention and control programs.

