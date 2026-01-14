The University of Miami is launching an executive education program exclusively tailored to physicians entering into senior leadership roles, according to a Jan. 13 news release from the university.

Unlike other executive education programs, the University of Miami’s upcoming Global Physician Executive Business Accelerator will have a “physician-only learning environment,” the release said.

Beginning in April, the school will introduce the six-month online program designed for newly appointed chief medical officers, medical directors and department leaders preparing for an executive role.

“Physician executives need to understand financial statements, budget implications and strategic decision-making,” Edward Kroger, MD, lead facilitator of the program, said in the release. “Clinical expertise alone, no matter how distinguished, doesn’t prepare leaders for boardroom discussions about capital investments or resource allocation.”

The University of Miami said it will have three core focuses for future physician leaders: strategic leadership, healthcare finance, and technology and data innovation.

The program, offered through the University of Miami’s Patti and Allan Herbert Business School, has a $10,000 fee.

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