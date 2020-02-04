Flu vs. coronavirus: National and global comparison

The flu has sickened an estimated 19 million people in the U.S. this season, while coronavirus has sickened 11.

A national comparison

The CDC estimates flu has caused 19 million illnesses, 180,000 hospitalizations and 10,000 deaths nationwide this season, as of Jan. 25. In comparison, coronavirus has sickened 11 in the U.S. with 82 pending tests, as of Feb. 3.

Every state but Hawaii reported widespread flu activity for the week ending Jan. 25, while coronavirus has been confirmed in five states (Arizona, California, Illinois, Massachusetts and Washington), as of Feb. 3.

There have been 68 pediatric flu deaths for the 2019-20 season as of Jan. 25. There have been no coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S. as of Feb. 3. Early research suggests young children are less susceptible to the contagious coronavirus than adults, according to a study in the New England Journal of Medicine.

A global comparison

From Jan. 6 to Jan. 19, National Influenza Centres and other laboratories from 111 countries or territories found 33,190 specimens were positive for influenza viruses, according to the World Health Organization.

From Dec. 12 to Feb. 4, there have been 20,704 coronavirus cases confirmed in 28 countries or territories. Coronavirus cases continue to rise quickly, with a jump of nearly 16,000 between Jan. 28 and Feb. 4.

