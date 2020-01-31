CDC: Flu has killed 10,000 this season

Flu activity continued to rise in the week ending Jan. 25, according to the CDC's most recent FluView report.

Five things to know:

1. The CDC estimates flu has caused 19 million illnesses, 180,000 hospitalizations and 10,000 deaths this season.

2. The overall flu hospitalization rate was 29.7 per 100,000 population for the week ending Jan. 25, which falls in line with past flu trends. However, the hospitalization rate for children and young adults is higher than typically seen during this period in past flu seasons.

3. Forty-one states experienced high flu-like illness activity, up from 35 states a week prior. Seven states experienced moderate activity, and Delaware and Idaho had insufficient data to calculate activity.

4. The CDC confirmed 14 additional pediatric flu deaths, bringing the total to 68 for the 2019-20 season.

5. Every state but Hawaii reported widespread flu activity for the week ending Jan. 25.

More articles on clinical leadership & infection control:

The 407 hospitals with 5 stars from CMS

AHA seeks clinicians for leadership committee

White House needs to tweak HIV eradication plan, report suggests

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.