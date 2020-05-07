9 hospitals seeking CMOs
Below are nine hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CMOs.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.
- Banner Health (Phoenix)
- Children's Wisconsin (Wauwatosa)
- Coliseum Medical Center (Macon, Ga.)
- Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (Baton Rouge, La.)
- Hendrick Health System (Abilene, Texas)
- Mercy Health (Cincinnati)
- New London (N.H.) Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital (Columbus, Ga.)
- United Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.)
