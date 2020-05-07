Most of New York's new COVID-19 patients were admitted from their homes

Two-thirds of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York are people who are coming in from their own homes, a surprising stat to the state's governor, according to NBC News.

"They're not working; they're not traveling," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said of the new hospitalized patients, according to the report. "We were thinking that maybe we were going to find a higher percent of essential employees who were getting sick because they were going to work — that these may be nurses, doctors, transit workers. That's not the case. They were predominantly at home."

The governor released the preliminary data May 6. It was compiled from hospitalization information provided by 113 hospitals over a three-day period. The data is based on more than 1,200 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to NBC New York.

Sixty-six percent of the new hospitalizations were among people who were admitted to the hospitals from their homes. About 18 percent were admitted from nursing homes; 4 percent from assisted living facilities; and 2 percent from homeless shelters.

Also, 38 percent of new patients are black (21 percent) and Latino (17 percent), according to NBC New York.

About 14 percent of the new patients were 51 to 60 years old; 20 percent were 61 to 70 years old; and 19 percent were between 71 to 80 years old. Six percent were older than 9.

The data shows that 37 percent of the newly hospitalized patients are retirees, and 46 percent are unemployed, NBC News reports.

More articles on public health:

Now-dominant strain of coronavirus appears more contagious than original, new study finds

New Washington state coronavirus cases linked to 'COVID-19 parties,' officials say

New coronavirus was infecting people worldwide in late 2019, new analysis says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.