Below are nine hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief medical officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

  1. Ascension Via Christi St. Francis (Wichita, Kan.)

  2. Alta Hospitals System (Los Angeles)

  3. Augusta Health (Fishersville, Va.)

  4. Holy Cross Hospital (Fort  Lauderdale, Fla.) 

  5. Logansport (Ind.) Memorial Hospital

  6. MultiCare Health System (Tacoma, Wash.)

  7. UNC Rockingham Health Care (Eden, N.C.)

  8. Steward Health Care (Dallas)

  9. St. Mark’s Hospital (Salt Lake City)

