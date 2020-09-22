9 hospitals seeking CMOs
Below are nine hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief medical officers.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis (Wichita, Kan.)
- Alta Hospitals System (Los Angeles)
- Augusta Health (Fishersville, Va.)
- Holy Cross Hospital (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
- Logansport (Ind.) Memorial Hospital
- MultiCare Health System (Tacoma, Wash.)
- UNC Rockingham Health Care (Eden, N.C.)
- Steward Health Care (Dallas)
- St. Mark’s Hospital (Salt Lake City)
