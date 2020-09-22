Alabama Nurses Association elects 1st Black president

The Alabama Nurses Association has elected Lindsey Harris, DNP, as its first Black president in its 107-year history, according to ABC affiliate WBMA-LD.

The organization will induct Dr. Harris in a Sept. 25 ceremony.

Dr. Harris earned her bachelor of science in nursing from Birmingham, Ala.-based Samford University. She earned her master of science in nursing and her doctor of nursing practice at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Nursing. Dr. Harris is a past president of the Birmingham Black Nurses Association and a member of the National Black Nurses Association.

Dr. Harris currently works as an inpatient glycemic control nurse practitioner within the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital.

