2 states have each reported 200+ vaping-related illnesses

As of Feb. 4, a total of 2,758 hospitalized EVALI cases have been reported to CDC, an increase of 47 since the last CDC update Jan. 21.

Four updates:

1. Sixty-four EVALI deaths have been confirmed in 28 states and the District of Columbia, up from 60 reported Jan. 21.

2. The most EVALI cases have been in Texas and Illinois, with each state reporting between 200 and 249 illnesses as of Feb. 4.

3. Vitamin E acetate, an additive in some THC-containing e-cigarette or vaping products, has been strongly linked to the outbreak.

4. The recent decline in EVALI cases is due in part to a reporting lag. More deaths are currently under investigation, according to the CDC.

