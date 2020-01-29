CDC: Why the vaping outbreak has slowed

The CDC cites three reasons for a decline in vaping-related emergency department visits after sharply increasing in August 2019 and peaking in September.

The decline may be tied to an increased public awareness of the risk associated with vaping, a removal of vitamin E acetate from some products, and legal actions related to some products.

As of Jan. 21, 60 people have died from EVALI in 27 states and the District of Columbia, unchanged from the previous week. A total of 2,711 EVALI cases have been reported to the CDC.

Both vitamin E acetate and THC have been connected to the outbreak.

