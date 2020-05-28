14 US hospitals patients are least likely to recommend

At least 20 percent of patients at these 14 hospitals said, "No, I would probably not or definitely not recommend the hospital," according to the most recent HCAHPS scores.

The figures are from CMS' Hospital Compare website and represent HCAHPS scores collected from July 2018 through June 2019.

Note: Hospitals with fewer than 100 completed surveys were excluded from this list.

California

Chapman Global Medical Center (Orange)

Los Angeles Community Hospital

Memorial Hospital of Gardena

Mission Community Hospital (Los Angeles)

Southern California Hospital at Hollywood (Los Angeles)

Florida

Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs Campus (Hialeah)

Georgia

Cancer Treatment Centers of America Atlanta

Illinois

Jackson Park Hospital (Chicago)

Maryland

UMD Prince George's Hospital Center (Cheverly)

New York

St John's Episcopal Hospital at South Shore (New York City)

Pennsylvania

Lower Bucks Hospital (Bristol)

Texas

Southwest General Hospital (San Antonio)

Washington, D.C.

Howard University Hospital

United Medical Center

