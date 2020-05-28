14 US hospitals patients are least likely to recommend
At least 20 percent of patients at these 14 hospitals said, "No, I would probably not or definitely not recommend the hospital," according to the most recent HCAHPS scores.
The figures are from CMS' Hospital Compare website and represent HCAHPS scores collected from July 2018 through June 2019.
Note: Hospitals with fewer than 100 completed surveys were excluded from this list.
California
Chapman Global Medical Center (Orange)
Los Angeles Community Hospital
Memorial Hospital of Gardena
Mission Community Hospital (Los Angeles)
Southern California Hospital at Hollywood (Los Angeles)
Florida
Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs Campus (Hialeah)
Georgia
Cancer Treatment Centers of America Atlanta
Illinois
Jackson Park Hospital (Chicago)
Maryland
UMD Prince George's Hospital Center (Cheverly)
New York
St John's Episcopal Hospital at South Shore (New York City)
Pennsylvania
Lower Bucks Hospital (Bristol)
Texas
Southwest General Hospital (San Antonio)
Washington, D.C.
Howard University Hospital
United Medical Center
