As of May 22, North Dakota had the highest COVID-19 reproduction rate and Alaska had the lowest, according to rt.live, a website that calculates the rate at which the virus is spreading in all 50 states.

Measured by the average number of people who become sick from an infectious person, the site tracks the effective reproduction rate (Rt) of COVID-19 infections. If the value is less than one, the spread of the disease is slowing. The higher the Rt number, the worse the spread.

Editor's note: Due to ties, lists may not end on No. 11.

Eleven states with fastest spread of COVID-19

1. North Dakota — 1.02

2. Minnesota — 1.01

3. Alabama — 0.99

Maine — 0.99

Mississippi — 0.99

Utah — 0.99

4. Washington — 0.96

5. Arkansas — 0.95

Maryland — 0.95

North Carolina — 0.95

Wyoming — 0.95

Eleven states with slowest spread of COVID-19

1. Alaska — 0.67

Vermont — 0.67

2. Hawaii — 0.68

3. Montana — .78

4. Georgia — 0.83

New York — 0.83

5. Nevada — 0.84

6. Connecticut — 0.85

Missouri — 0.85

South Carolina — 0.85

7. Iowa — 0.86

