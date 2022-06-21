WHO shifts away from endemic vs. non-endemic, calls for 'unified response': 4 monkeypox updates

The World Health Organization will no longer focus on the endemicity status of a country when reporting on the global monkeypox outbreak, according to a June 17 report.

"We are removing the distinction between endemic and non-endemic countries, reporting on countries together when possible, to reflect the unified response that is needed," the update said.

Until now, global health officials have distinguished between countries where monkeypox was endemic versus non-endemic when assessing the global situation.

Three more monkeypox updates:

1. There have been more than 2,500 confirmed cases globally as of June 17, CDC data shows. In the U.S., there have been 113 confirmed cases across 20 states and Washington, D.C. Public health experts in the U.S. have warned the low number of monkeypox tests performed could be obscuring true infection rates.

2. The CDC in a June 14 health alert warned the presentation of monkeypox may mirror some STIs. Thus, clinicians should not rule out monkeypox in patients with rashes that appear characteristic of more common infections, such as syphilis.

3. The WHO is slated to convene this week to decide whether the monkeypox outbreak constitutes an international public health emergency. Such a declaration would further advance international coordination on response efforts.