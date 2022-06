The CDC has confirmed 40 monkeypox cases in 14 states and the District of Columbia as of June 8.

Globally, more than 1,000 infections have been reported in 29 countries.

Below is a breakdown of U.S. jurisdictions with confirmed cases, listed from highest to lowest case count.

New York — 9

California — 8

Florida — 4

Colorado — 3

Illinois — 3

District of Columbia — 2

Hawaii — 2

Utah — 2

Arizona — 1

Georgia — 1

Massachusetts — 1

Pennsylvania — 1

Texas — 1

Virginia — 1

Washington — 1