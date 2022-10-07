Viral 'one chip challenge' sending kids to hospital 

The resurgence of a social media trend encouraging people to eat a chip with two of the hottest known peppers is sending some children to the hospital.

The trend is being banned in school districts across the country amid reports of children being sent to the hospital after trying it, silive.com reported Sept. 27. A school district spokesperson in Tyler, Texas told Today Sept. 20 three middle school students were hospitalized after attempting the challenge. Three students in Lodi (Calif.) Unified School District were also hospitalized from the challenge.

Huerfano School District in Colorado banned the chips Sept. 14, according to Today.

The FDA issued a warning against another viral social media challenge, cooking chicken in NyQuil, on Sept. 15.