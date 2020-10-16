Vaccine exemption policies, by state
More than half of states allow exemptions from mandatory school vaccines for religious beliefs and medical reasons, according to a new ranking from Kaiser Family Foundation.
The ranking is based on an analysis of state laws and immunization websites outlining vaccine requirements for school-age children as of 2020.
Every state permits vaccine exemptions for medical reasons. About one-third also allow exemptions for both religious and personal beliefs.
Below is a breakdown of each state's exemption policies.
Only medical exemptions are permitted:
California
Maine
Mississippi
New York
West Virginia
Exemptions are permitted for religious beliefs:
Alabama
Alaska
Connecticut
Delaware
District of Columbia
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Maryland
Massachusetts
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
North Carolina
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Vermont
Virginia
Wyoming
Exemptions are permitted for religious and personal beliefs:
Arizona
Arkansas
Colorado
Idaho
Louisiana
Michigan
Minnesota
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Texas
Utah
Washington
Wisconsin
To learn more, click here.
More articles on public health:
COVID Tracking Project: The 3rd surge has likely begun
COVID-19 hospitalizations by state: Oct. 16
Cases up in 41 states; remdesivir has little effect on survival, WHO study finds — 4 COVID-19 updates
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.