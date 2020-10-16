Vaccine exemption policies, by state

More than half of states allow exemptions from mandatory school vaccines for religious beliefs and medical reasons, according to a new ranking from Kaiser Family Foundation.

The ranking is based on an analysis of state laws and immunization websites outlining vaccine requirements for school-age children as of 2020.

Every state permits vaccine exemptions for medical reasons. About one-third also allow exemptions for both religious and personal beliefs.

Below is a breakdown of each state's exemption policies.

Only medical exemptions are permitted:

California

Maine

Mississippi

New York

West Virginia

Exemptions are permitted for religious beliefs:

Alabama

Alaska

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Maryland

Massachusetts

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

North Carolina

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Vermont

Virginia

Wyoming

Exemptions are permitted for religious and personal beliefs:

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Idaho

Louisiana

Michigan

Minnesota

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Texas

Utah

Washington

Wisconsin

