VA reports more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths

There have been 12,797 COVID-19 cases and 1,092 deaths attributed to the disease within the Veterans Affairs healthcare system, according to federal data.

Of the 12,797 cases, 10,003 people have recovered, while 1,702 are active coronavirus cases. There are about 175 VA employees who are sick with COVID-19.

The VA patient death toll has more than doubled since early May, the Military Times reports. Since early March, the VA has conducted nearly 158,000 coronavirus tests, and about 8 percent of all tests have been positive.

The VA announced plans earlier in the week to bring the VA healthcare system back to pre-pandemic operations. It will allow 20 medical centers to conduct some face-to-face appointments and elective procedures.

More articles on public health:

Global COVID-19 stats: US makes up 31% of all cases

7 states with fastest, slowest spread of COVID-19

South at risk of 2nd COVID-19 wave; virus doesn't spread easily on surfaces — 7 updates

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.