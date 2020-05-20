Global COVID-19 stats: US makes up 31% of all cases
The United States has reported 31 percent of all COVID-19 cases worldwide, followed by Russia (6.2 percent) and Brazil (5.5 percent), as of May 20.
Editor's note: All counts are as of 1 p.m. CDT May 20.
Total global COVID-19 cases: 4,946,175
Ten countries with highest reported case counts:
- U.S. — 1,537,584 cases
- Russia — 308,705
- Brazil — 271,628
- United Kingdom — 250,141
- Spain — 232,555
- Italy — 227,364
- France — 180,934
- Germany — 178,170
- Turkey — 152,587
- Iran — 126,949
Total global COVID-19 deaths: 324,872
Ten countries with highest reported death counts:
- U.S. — 92,387 deaths
- United Kingdom — 35,422
- Italy — 32,330
- France — 28,025
- Spain — 27,888
- Brazil — 17,971
- Belgium — 9,150
- Germany — 8,138
- Iran — 7,183
- Canada — 6,029
Total global COVID-19 recoveries: 1,719,406
Ten countries with highest reported recoveries:
- U.S. — 289,392 recovered
- Germany —156,966
- Italy — 132,282
- Turkey — 113,987
- Brazil — 106,794
- Iran — 98,808
- Russia — 85,932
- China — 79,310
- France — 62,681
- India — 45,216
