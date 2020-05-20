Global COVID-19 stats: US makes up 31% of all cases

The United States has reported 31 percent of all COVID-19 cases worldwide, followed by Russia (6.2 percent) and Brazil (5.5 percent), as of May 20.

Editor's note: All counts are as of 1 p.m. CDT May 20.

Total global COVID-19 cases: 4,946,175

Ten countries with highest reported case counts:

U.S. — 1,537,584 cases Russia — 308,705 Brazil — 271,628 United Kingdom — 250,141 Spain — 232,555 Italy — 227,364 France — 180,934 Germany — 178,170 Turkey — 152,587 Iran — 126,949

Total global COVID-19 deaths: 324,872

Ten countries with highest reported death counts:

U.S. — 92,387 deaths United Kingdom — 35,422 Italy — 32,330 France — 28,025 Spain — 27,888 Brazil — 17,971 Belgium — 9,150 Germany — 8,138 Iran — 7,183 Canada — 6,029

Total global COVID-19 recoveries: 1,719,406

Ten countries with highest reported recoveries:

U.S. — 289,392 recovered Germany —156,966 Italy — 132,282 Turkey — 113,987 Brazil — 106,794 Iran — 98,808 Russia — 85,932 China — 79,310 France — 62,681 India — 45,216

