Global COVID-19 stats: US makes up 31% of all cases

The United States has reported 31 percent of all COVID-19 cases worldwide, followed by Russia (6.2 percent) and Brazil (5.5 percent), as of May 20. 

Editor's note: All counts are as of 1 p.m. CDT May 20. 

Total global COVID-19 cases: 4,946,175

Ten countries with highest reported case counts:

  1. U.S. — 1,537,584 cases
  2. Russia — 308,705
  3. Brazil — 271,628 
  4. United Kingdom — 250,141 
  5. Spain — 232,555  
  6. Italy — 227,364 
  7. France — 180,934 
  8. Germany — 178,170  
  9. Turkey — 152,587 
  10. Iran — 126,949

Total global COVID-19 deaths: 324,872 

Ten countries with highest reported death counts:

  1. U.S. — 92,387 deaths
  2. United Kingdom — 35,422  
  3. Italy — 32,330  
  4. France — 28,025  
  5. Spain — 27,888 
  6. Brazil — 17,971  
  7. Belgium — 9,150  
  8. Germany — 8,138 
  9. Iran — 7,183  
  10. Canada — 6,029 

Total global COVID-19 recoveries: 1,719,406

Ten countries with highest reported recoveries: 

  1. U.S. — 289,392 recovered
  2. Germany —156,966 
  3. Italy — 132,282 
  4. Turkey — 113,987 
  5. Brazil — 106,794 
  6. Iran — 98,808
  7. Russia — 85,932
  8. China — 79,310 
  9. France — 62,681
  10. India — 45,216 

