US COVID-19 cases fall 17%; deaths rise slightly — 9 CDC stats to know

The nation's seven-day COVID-19 case average fell by more than 15 percent last week, while the death rate rose slightly, according to the CDC's COVID data tracker weekly review published Sept. 24.

Nine statistics to know:

Reported cases

1. The nation's current seven-day case average is 121,533, a 17.1 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

2. This decrease comes after the CDC on Sept. 17 reported a 6.1 percent jump in the nation's seven-day case average.

Hospitalizations

3. The current seven-day hospitalization average for Sept. 15-21 is 9,636, a 14.4 percent drop from the previous week's average.

Vaccinations

4. About 212.6 million people have received at least one dose — 64 percent of the total U.S. population — and more than 182.6 million people have gotten both doses, or 55 percent of the population.

5. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered daily was 683,329 as of Sept. 23, a 11.7 percent decrease from the previous week.

Variants

6. Based on projections for the week ending Sept. 18, the CDC estimates the delta variant accounts for more than 98 percent of all U.S. COVID-19 cases.

Deaths

7. The current seven-day death average is 1,557, up 0.7 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

Testing

8. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 7.6 percent, down 10.8 percent from the previous week.

9. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week of Sept. 10-16 was more than 1.6 million, down 11.9 percent from the prior week's average.