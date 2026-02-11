Where flu vaccination stands this season: 5 notes

Flu vaccination rates among adults show early signs of stabilizing after several years of decline, though pediatric rates remain historically low, preliminary CDC data shows.

The CDC’s Weekly Influenza Vaccination Dashboard offers preliminary, in-season flu vaccination estimates using data from telephone surveys, claims databases, EHRs and immunization information systems. The agency noted the figures may differ from final end-of-season estimates.

Five notes on where flu vaccination stands:

1. This season’s adult flu vaccination rate was 46.2% as of Jan. 24, up from 43.5% at the same time last season. Another 4.2% of adults report they still plan to get vaccinated this season.

2. Flu vaccination coverage among adults has declined steadily since peaking at 50.2% during the 2020–21 season. In the 2024–25 season, the CDC estimates the overall rate fell to 41.9%.

3. Meanwhile, 45.4% of children have received a flu shot this season, similar to last year’s rate at this time (45.8%).

4. Pediatric flu vaccination coverage has fallen steadily since peaking at 63.7% in 2019-20, erasing nearly a decade of incremental gains. Last season, the final estimated flu shot rate among children was 50.2%, the lowest level seen in at least 15 seasons. The steepest decline has occurred among children ages 6 months to 4 years, with coverage falling from 75.2% in 2019-20 to 57.5% in 2024-25.

5. The declines come amid broader shifts in vaccine confidence and federal public health policy, though CDC officials have not attributed the recent patterns to any single factor. The agency continues to recommend annual flu shots for everyone 6 months and older.