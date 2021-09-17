US COVID cases tick up after week of decline: 9 CDC stats

After falling for the first time since late June, COVID-19 cases are again increasing in the U.S., according to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review published Sept. 17.

Nine statistics to know:

Reported cases

1. The nation's current seven-day case average is 146,182, a 6.1 percent increase from the previous week's average.

2. This increase comes after the CDC on Sept. 10 reported a 12.7 percent drop in the nation's seven-day case average, the first decrease seen since June 25.

Hospitalizations

3. The current seven-day hospitalization average for Sept. 8-14 is 11,165, a 5.7 percent drop from the previous week's average.

Vaccinations

4. About 210.7million people have received at least one dose — 63.5 percent of the total U.S. population — and more than 180.1 million people have gotten both doses, about 54.2 percent of the population.

5. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered daily was 773,763 as of Sept. 16, a 1.6 percent decrease from the previous week.

Variants

6. Based on an analysis of specimens collected in the week ending Sept. 11, the CDC estimates the delta variant accounts for more than 99 percent of all U.S. COVID-19 cases.

Deaths

7. The current seven-day death average is 1,448, up 17.4 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

Testing

8. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 8.9 percent, down 1.8 percent from the previous week.

9. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week of Sept. 3-9 was nearly 1.4 million, down 14.1 percent from the prior week's average.