US COVID cases fall for first time since late June: 11 CDC stats to know

The nation's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases has decreased for the first time since late June, according to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review published Sept. 10.

Eleven statistics to know:

Reported cases

1. The nation's current seven-day case average is 136,558, a 12.7 percent decrease from the previous week's average. This week marks the first time the CDC has reported a decrease in the nation's seven-day case average since June 25.



2. The seven-day case average is 46.2 percent lower than the pandemic's highest average (254,016) recorded Jan. 10, and 1,076 percent higher than the lowest average of 2021 (11,613), recorded June 18.

Hospitalizations

3. The current seven-day hospitalization average for Sept. 1-7 is 11,754, a 4.1 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

Vaccinations

4. About 208.3 million people have received at least one dose — 62.7 percent of the total U.S. population — and more than 177.4 million people have gotten both doses, about 53.4 percent of the population.

5. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered daily was 786,493 as of Sept. 9, a 13.3 percent decrease from the previous week.

Variants

6. Based on an analysis of specimens collected in the two weeks ending Sept. 4, the CDC estimates the delta variant accounts for more than 99 percent of all U.S. COVID-19 cases.

7. The mu variant (B.1.621) peaked in the U.S. in late June, accounting for less than 5 percent of circulating variants, and has steadily decreased since.

Deaths

8. The current seven-day death average is 1,077, down 11.3 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

9. The seven-day death average is 70.5 percent lower than the pandemic's highest average (3,644), recorded Jan. 13, and 463.4 percent higher than the lowest average (191), recorded July 10.

Testing

10. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 9.1 percent, down 5.5 percent from the previous week.

11. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week of Aug. 27 to Sept. 2 was more than 1.5 million, up 6.3 percent from the prior week's average.