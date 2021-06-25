Daily COVID-19 vaccinations down 55%: 11 CDC stats to know

The seven-day average number of COVID-19 vaccines administered daily in the U.S. was down by more than 50 percent this week compared to last, according to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review published June 25.

Eleven statistics to know:

Reported cases

1. The nation's current seven-day case average is 11,343, a 4.4 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

2. The seven-day case average is down 95.5 percent from the pandemic's peak seven-day average of 252,166 on Jan. 10.

Vaccinations

3. The U.S. had administered more than 320.7 million total vaccine doses as of June 24.

4. About 178.3 million people have received at least one dose — representing 53.7 percent of the total U.S. population — and more than 151.3 million people have gotten both doses, about 45.6 percent of the population.

5. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered daily was 370,000 as of June 24, a 55.3 percent decrease from the previous week.

Testing

6. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 1.7 percent, up 4.3 percent from the previous week.

7. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week of June 11-17 was 641,921, down 10.2 percent from the prior week's average.

New hospital admissions

8. The current seven-day hospitalization average for June 16-22 is 1,843, a 7.9 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

Variants

9. Based on an analysis of specimens collected in the two weeks ending June 19, the CDC estimates the alpha variant, also known as B.1.1.7, accounts for 52.2 percent of all U.S. COVID-19 cases.

10. The gamma variant, also known as P.1, is estimated to account for 16.4 percent of all cases, and the deltai variant, or B.1.617.2, comprises about 20.6 percent of all cases.

Deaths

11. The current seven-day death average is 287, up 5.2 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.