UCHealth donates ambulance for use as food-pantry truck

UCHealth Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Hospital donated an ambulance to a local non-profit, which it will use for providing food to rural areas, local FOX affiliate KDVR reported March 3.

The hospital donated the 1997 Ford E-350 to the Help and Hope Center in Douglas County.

"We learned that people were driving 90 miles round-trip because they were dealing with food scarcity, which was counterintuitive to us," Susan Manfredi, hospitality services manager at the hospital, told KDVR.

The food bank will use the ambulance turned food truck to distribute items to those in need in rural communities across Douglas and Elbert Counties.

More articles on public health:

Why COVID Tracking Project will stop reporting data March 7

Death rates among working-age adults on the rise, report finds

Researchers find link between COVID-19, Type A blood

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.