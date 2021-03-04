Researchers find link between COVID-19, Type A blood

The SARS-CoV-2 virus may more easily bind to the airway cells of people with Type A blood, according to a study published March 3 in Blood Advances.

Researchers at Atlanta-based Emory University School of Medicine and Boston-based Harvard Medical School analyzed how a protein on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus interacted with respiratory and red blood cells from Type A, B and O blood. The protein, called receptor binding domain, is responsible for attaching to host cells, which plants the seeds for an infection.

Researchers found the RBD protein "exhibited high preference" for Type A antigens found on respiratory cells in laboratory settings. The protein did not readily bind to red blood cell antigens.

The findings offer the first physical link between COVID-19 and Type A blood, according to Live Science. However, researchers said it's still unclear whether this binding pattern could mean the virus is able to enter and infect airway cells more easily in people with Type A blood.



To view the full study, click here.

