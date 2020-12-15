Trump, Biden should be among first vaccinated, Fauci says

It's in the best interest of national security for President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible, Anthony Fauci, MD director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told ABC's Good Morning America Dec. 15.

Both President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris should be vaccinated ahead of entering the Oval Office in January, Dr. Fauci said.

"For security reasons, I really feel strongly that we should get them vaccinated as soon as we possibly can," Dr. Fauci said. "You want him fully protected as he enters into the presidency."

While President Trump recovered from an earlier COVID-19 infection and likely has antibodies, it's not clear how long that protection lasts, Dr. Fauci said.

"To be doubly sure, I would recommend that he get vaccinated as well as the Vice President," Dr. Fauci said.

More articles on public health:

COVID-19 deaths surpass 300K; Moderna vaccine may win emergency approval this week — 4 updates

26 states where COVID-19 is spreading fastest, slowest: Dec. 15

Political affiliation may influence decision to social distance, study finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.