This state just passed New Hampshire as having most COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people

Wisconsin is currently seeing the highest average rate of daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the nation, with higher rates than all other states as well as every major U.S. region, according to state and local health agency data cited by The New York Times.

For the past two weeks, New Hampshire had been reporting the highest case rates per 100,000 residents.

Now, as of Dec. 14, Wisconsin is reporting 100 daily virus cases for every 100,000 people, compared to New Hampshire reporting 93, according to the Times.

In comparison, the Midwest is averaging 63 COVID-19 cases per 100,000, the Northeast is seeing 57 cases, the West is reporting an average of 22 cases and the South is recording 20 cases.

As of Dec. 15, Wisconsin has seen cases rise 82 percent over the last 14 days, according to the Times. In comparison, national cases have increased 46 percent over the same time period.

The state is also seeing an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations, with admissions up 23 percent over the last two weeks. The state is averaging 32 COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people, according to HHS data cited by the Times.