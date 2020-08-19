Suicide rates higher in rural areas, CDC finds

The suicide rate is increasing faster in rural America than urban areas, according to a new CDC report.

The report is based on the National Vital Statistics System’s multiple cause of death mortality files from 2000–2018.

Four report findings:

1. Suicide rates steadily increased nationwide between 2000 and 2018. After 2007, the rate of increase accelerated in rural areas.

2. The rural suicide rate increased 48 percent from 2000 to 2018, while the urban suicide rate rose by 34 percent.

3. The suicide rate for men in rural areas has increased 34 percent since 2017. Suicides among men in urban areas rose 17 percent from 2006 to 2016.

4. The suicide rate nearly doubled from 4.2 per 100,000 in 2000, to 8 per 100,000 in 2018 for women in rural areas. For women in urban areas, this rate rose 51 percent between 2000 and 2015 before stabilizing.

To view the full report, click here.

